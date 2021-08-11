Nora Searson nee Hurley, Ballymackey and Knigh

Killowney, Ballymackey, Nenagh & formerly of Knigh.

August 10th 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Limerick Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by her infant son Joseph & beloved husband Noel.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Michael, Alan & Noel, daughters Mary & Geraldine, daughter-in-law Christine, Noel’s partner Sandra & Alan’s partner Lorraine, sons-in-law Martin & Dominick, sister Kathleen & brother Richard, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Funeral service at Little Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy on Friday at 3pm for family only.

House private please. If you would like to leave a message of condolence for the family, please click on the link below.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

