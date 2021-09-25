Nora Ryan (nee Walsh), Thurles

Kilclooney House, Moyne, Thurles.

In her 96th year.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Predeceased by her husband Michael and sister Sr Brendan. Deeply regretted by her sons Michael and Mathew, daughter Mary (Noonan), grandchildren Lynne, Eoin, Colm, Eva and Paul, son in law Tommy and daughter in law Bernie, sister Teresa (Carroll, Adare, Co Limerick) and her daughters Mary and Ann, nieces, nephews, grand-nieces, grand-nephews, sisters in law Nora and Nita, brother in law George, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Sunday 26th September from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church, Moyne on Monday 27th September at 1pm for Requiem Mass at 1.30pm.

Burial afterwards in St Mary’s cemetery, Moyne.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchcamlive.ie/MoyneTempletuohyParish.

