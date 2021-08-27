Nora Ryan nee O’Dwyer, Nenagh and Upperchurch

Ashe Road, Nenagh and formerly Sarsfield Street and Upperchurch

Peacefully in the tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Paddy, son Philip, sister Chris, brothers Phil and Pakie.

Greatly missed by her son Gerry, daughter-in-law Helen, granddaughters Susan and Katie, great-grandchildren Jake & Isabella in Jersey, Sean, Robyn, Joseph and Carly in Tralee, sister Ellie, brother Jim, sisters in law Mairead and Anna, nephews, nieces, Susan’s partner Neil and Katie’s husband Tommy, her many relatives, neighbours and friends.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Sunday afternoon for Requiem Mass at 3.30pm with burial afterwards in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot may view Nora’s Mass on nenaghparish.ie or listen on Radio 106.2FM.

