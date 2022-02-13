Nora Ryan (nee Fogarty), Templemore & Thurles

Kilvilcorris, Drom, Templemore and formerly of Rathcannon, Holycross, Thurles.

12th of February 2022, peacefully in the care of the Staff of Aut Even Hospital, Kilkenny.

Predeceased by her husband John, infant daughter Mary and brother Tom.

Deeply regretted by her loving sons Matt and PJ, daughter Hanora, daughters in law Lucy and Dympna,

grandchildren Jane, John, Rachael, Paddy and Aoife, sisters Kitty (Moore), Nancy (Dunne) and Breda (Collins), brother John, sisters in law, Nita, Anne, and Mary, brothers in law George and Willie, nephews, nieces, cousins, neighbours and friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5 pm to 7-30 pm. Requiem Mass in St. Mary’s Church Drom on Tuesday at 11-30 am. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

Nora’s requiem mass may be viewed at www.drominch.com.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence