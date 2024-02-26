Nora Quirke née Kennedy, Thurles and Toomevara

Mathew Avenue, Thurles and formerly of Bredagh, Toomevara.

Peacefully on 24th February 2024.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Séan, her son-in-law Eugene O’Brien, her sisters Bab, Bridie & Kathleen and her brothers Jack, Dan & Frank.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by her loving daughters Catherine O’Brien and Marie O’Gorman, her son-in-law Séamus, her cherished grandchildren Joseph, Róisín, Eugene & Norma O’Brien, Éabha & Breana O’Gorman; Roísín’s partner Tadhg, her brother-in-law Paddy Quirke (Littleton), her nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and many friends.

“May her Gentle soul Rest in Peace”

Reposing on Tuesday from 5pm to 7pm at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Road, Thurles E41XY47.

Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Wednesday morning at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Burial after in Kilcommon Cemetery.

Nora’s mass will be livestreamed on https://www.thurlesparish.ie/#mobile-menu-toggle

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude for the care provided to Nora by her home support team over many years and also their appreciation for the care provided by staff at Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home.