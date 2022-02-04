Nora (Notie) Scott (nee Shoer), Nenagh

Annbrook Heights and formerly of St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

February 3rd 2022, peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Doug Scott, daughters Tracey Farquher and Majella, her parents Paddy Joe and Mary Shoer and her sister Marie Daly.

Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Margaret, son Jason, her sisters and brothers Pauline, P.J., Michael, Pascal, Majella and Margaret, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Sunday evening at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 6.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take in the ceremony on the church live stream service www.nenaghparish.ie

May she Rest in Peace.

