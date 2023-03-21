Nora Norris nee McEnery, Clonmel and Ballybunion

Shanbally , Lisronagh, Clonmel and formerly of Ballybunion Co. Kerry.

Unexpectedly on March 20th 2023 peacefully in the great care the staff of Tipperary University Hospital surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving husband Michael, beloved sister of the late Thomas, Denis, Kathleen and Joseph.

Cherished mother to Seamus, Paul and Maura, her daughters in law Mary and Aileen, son in law Charlie, her adored grandchildren, Anita (her husband Karl) Shane , Brian (their partners Julie and Emma) Amy, Louise, Ella, Nóirín and Patrick, great-granddaughter Sophie, sisters in law Carmel, Marie and Rena nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and all her wonderful carers.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace

Reposing at her home (E91X231) on Wednesday from 4pm to 7pm.

Nora’s Funeral will arrive at St. John the Baptist’s Church, Lisronagh on Thursday at 12.20pm for Requiem mass at 12.30pm which can be viewed on www.powerstownchurch.com followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.