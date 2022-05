Oakwood, Shinrone, Birr, Co Offaly and formerly of Ballinaclough, Silvermines.

Died May 9th

Reposing in Treacy’s Funeral Home, Shinrone (Eircode R42 E125) on Wednesday from 6 to 8 o’clock.

Private removal from her residence on Thursday to Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Ballinaclough, Silvermines for Funeral Mass at 12.30 followed by burial in Kilmore cemetery, Silvermines.