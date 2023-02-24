Nora Nan Geraghty née Butler, Carrick on Suir

Coolnamuck West, Carrick-on-Suir

Pre deceased by her brothers Jamie, Mick, Pat Willie, Nicholas, John, Joe and sister Mary Margaret.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, children Kay, Mary, Nora, Monica, Helen, John, Joann, Margaret and James, brothers Richard and Quannie, sisters-in-law Nora Butler, Mary Butler, Kathleen Butler, Winnie Butler, Rita Butler (rip) and Chris Butler, grandchildren Harte, John, Hannah, Lydia, Laura, Helena, Shauna, Eoin, Jamie, Grace, Anna, John, Nicole, Loren, Alan, Connor Baby Karei (rip), Bobby, Joe, James, Jack, Mia, great grandchildren Judah and Ezra, sons-in-law Seanie, Richard and the late Graham, daughters-in-law Siobhan and Lynne, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Nora rest in peace.

Nora will be reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Sunday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at St Mollerans Church Carrick Beg on Monday for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by burial afterwards in Churchtown Cemetery.