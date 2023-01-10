Nora McNulty, Tipperary Town

St. Michael’s Avenue, Tipperary Town

Peacefully in the loving and tender care of the staff of Cluain Arann Care Home, surrounded by her family.

Predeceased by her parents Johnny and Joan, her siblings Margaret O’ Halloran, Gay O’ Connell and Mary Kennedy.

Deeply regretted and fondly remembered by her brothers Pat and Jack, sisters Kathleen Young, Ring, Co. Waterford, Joan Roche, Swords, Co. Dublin and Nell Kennedy, Rearcross, Co.Tipperary. brothers-in-law Richard, George, Martin, Bobby and Denis, sisters-in-law Phyllis, Eilish, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, cousins, wonderful neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Whelan’s Funeral Home, Bansha Road, Tipperary this Tuesday evening from 6pm to 7pm.

Mass for Nora will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Wednesday at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tipperary.