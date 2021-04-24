Nora McCormack (nee Carr), Portroe

Droum, Portroe, Nenagh.

April 23rd 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick, predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy and daughter Anne, loving mother of Maura, Sheila, Jim, Noreen, Sadie and Mal.

Sadly missed by her loving family, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, her adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, sister-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In compliance with Government and HSE Guidelines a family Funeral Mass for Nora will take place on Monday, departing her home at 11.30am to arrive for 12 o’clock Mass in St. Mary’s Church, Portroe followed by burial in Castletown Cemetery, with adherence to social distancing and face covering.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the live stream service www.youtube.com/c/portroeburgessyoughalparishes.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

