Nora Kelly Nee Ferncombe, Thurles

Clobanna Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles.

Formerly Cloneyharp, Clonoulty.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. In the wonderful care of the staff of the Community Hospital of the Assumption, Thurles.

Predeceased by her husband John and daughter Eleanor. Deeply regretted by her daughter Mary, sons Johnny, Billy and David, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Margo and Theresa, son-in-law William, brother Bill, nephews, nieces, sister-in-law Patricia, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday, 15th March, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 7.45pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, 16th March, at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

House Private Please.