Nora Hennessy nee McGrath, Borrisoleigh

Chapel Street, Borrisoleigh.

Died peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross, on 19th December 2021.

Predeceased by her husband Tom.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Margaret Powell, Helen Slattery, Bridget Young and Noreen Barcon, sons in law Bernard, Pat, James and Matthieu, grandchildren, Christine, Rachel, Niall, Anna, Ethan, Tommy, Eoghan, Cian, Shauna and Brianna, cousins, neighbours, friends and all who knew her.

The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff and management of Padre Pio Nursing Home for their kindness and care to Nora in her final years.

Funeral arriving at The Sacred Heart Church, Borrisoleigh, on Tuesday morning at 10.40am for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

The funeral Mass will be live streamed on https://churchcamlive.ie/borrisoleighparish/

