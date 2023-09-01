Nora Hayes nee Blake, Clonoulty

Clogher, Clonoulty.

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Under the wonderful care of the staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross.

Predeceased by her husband Patrick and brother Jimmy.

Deeply regretted by her cherished family; daughters Marie (Gavin) and Ann (Maher), sons Peter, Pat and Joe, grandchildren David, Kevin, Laura, Fiona, Sinead, Sean, Keeley, Paul, Niamh, Malachy-Joe, Peter and Anna, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law Malachy and Billy, daughters-in-law Anne and Marie, relatives, Padre Pio community, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hayes Funeral Chapel, Clonoulty on Saturday from 5pm to 7pm. Arriving at the Church of St. John the Baptist, Clonoulty at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday 3rd September at 11.30am.

Burial afterwards in Holycross Abbey Cemetery.