Nora Grant nee Maher, Ballinure

Foulkstown, Ballinure, Thurles.

October 21st 2021, peacefully at home.

Deeply regretted by her husband Eddie, her daughters Mary, Helen, Margaret and Claire, her son Liam, grandchildren Lia, Lochlan, Summer and Nicole, sisters Margaret and Ann, brothers in law, sisters in law, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Nora’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Joseph the Worker Church, Moyglass, on Sunday October 24th , at 3pm. This can be watched online at churchcamlive.ie/Moyglass.

Burial will take place in the adjoining Cemetery after Mass.

