Nora Frend, Moneygall and Templemore

Barnagrotty, Moneygall and formerly of Drom, Templemore.

Nora’s funeral cortege will leave her home on Saturday morning at 10.15 travelling via The Farmyard to arrive in St Joseph’s Church, Toomevara for funeral mass at 11 o’clock with burial afterwards in Ballinree cemetery.

