Nora Flannery nee Carey, Borrisokane

Grayford, Borrisokane and formerly of Kilcommon.

Peacefully at Limerick Regional Hospital.

Predeceased by her husband Michael, sister Mary, brother Seamus. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Daughter Angela, sons Pat and Jim , daughter-in-law Emer , grandchildren Caoimhe and Doireann, sisters Teresa and Bridget, brothers Pat and Larry, brothers-in-law PJ and Michael, sisters-in-law Ann and Catherine, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest In Peace.

Reposing on Wednesday evening at Sullivans Funeral Home, Main Street, Borrisokane from 4pm to 7pm.

Removal on Thursday morning from her residence to SS Peter and Paul’s Church, Borrisokane arriving at 11:15am for funeral mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on the Borrisokane Parish webcam.

Donations if desired to Parkinson’s Association.