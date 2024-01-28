Nora Dwyer (Nee O’Dea), Cashel

Kilmore Gooldscross Cashel.

Passed peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Sean, her brothers William and Jim, her sisters Mary Catherine, Nancy, Biddy, Kitty and recent deceased sister Joan Ryan.

Sadly missed and fondly remembered by her sister in law Peggy, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Hayes Funeral Home Clonoulty on Monday 29th January from 5pm with removal at 7pm to the Church of St. John the Baptist Clonoulty. Requiem Mass at 11.30am on Tuesday which can be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/clonoultyparishlivestream Followed by burial in the local Cemetery.

May She Rest in Peace.