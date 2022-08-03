Nora Doherty nee O’Donoghue, Thurles

Ard na Croise, Thurles

In her 93rd year

Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Rosie, also her brothers John, Connie, Moss and Jimmy and her sister Chris (Lawlor). Deeply regretted by her daughters Mary, Jean, Anne-Marie, Catherine and Nora, sons Larry, Fr. Con, Pat, Ger, Ken and nephew Seán, her sister Kay (Moloney), her 29 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, carers, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5pm-7pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 12:30 with burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

The Mass can be viewed on www.thurlesparish.ie

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Cuan Mhuire, Bruree, Co. Limerick.

House strictly private.