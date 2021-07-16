Nora Coffey, Ballycommon and Puckane

Carrig, Ballycommon, Nenagh and late of Urra Hill, Puckane.

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Nenagh Manor Nursing Home.

Pre-deceased by her beloved husband Matthew, her cherished son Donal and cousin Edward Eames.

Will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Kathleen (Kiely), sons Matthew, Darius and Peter, brother David and sister Jane (Nevin). Grandchildren Donal & Paul. Son in law James, daughter in law Liz, Matts partner Sheila, nieces & nephews, cousins, neighbours, relatives and friends.

May Nora Rest In Peace.

Due to current restrictions regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Her remains will arrive to St. Marys Church, Carrig, Ballycommon this Sunday for Requiem mass at 11.30 with burial afterwards in Killodiernan Graveyard, Puckane.

Condolences can be left in the section below. The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence