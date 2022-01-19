Noelie Tomlinson, Nenagh

St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Died suddenly at home on January 18th.

He will be sadly missed by his heartbroken parents Marian and Noel, brother Robbie and sister Tricia, his children Freyah and Noah, nieces Tori and Ava, nephews Darragh and Cian, sister-in-law Margaret and by Tommy.

He will also be missed by aunts, uncles, cousins, neighbours, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Friday from 7pm to 8.30pm.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding handshaking and wearing of face coverings.

Remains will arrive at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh on Saturday for Requiem mass at 3pm. Followed by burial in Barracks Street Graveyard.

Those who would have liked to have attended the funeral Mass but cannot, may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie.

House private please.

