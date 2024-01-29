Noelie Stapleton nee Ryan, Roscrea

27 Railway View, Roscrea.

Peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her parents Eileen and Denis, her sister Mary, brothers John, Denis and Michael.

Deeply regretted by her husband Willie, daughters Cliona and Ellen, sons Liam, Ollie, Allan and Colin, her son-in-law Manny, daughters-in-law Aileen and Edel, grandchildren Liam-Rhys, Aibhilín, Colleen, Culain and Tiarnan, brother Billy, sisters Helen, Mena, Kathleen, Sheila and Lucy, brothers-in-law sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, friends and neighbours.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home on Tuesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal from her residence on Wednesday morning at 11.30am arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining old cemetery.