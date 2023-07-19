Noeleen O’Brien nee Kendrick, Surrey and Thurles

Surrey, England and formerly of Thurles

July 5th 2023. Peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her sister Eileen Sullivan, sister-in-law Mary O’Brien.

Deeply regretted by her husband Jimmy, daughters Margaret, Catherine, Deirdre and Eileen. Sons-in law Seamus O’Meara, Meily Houlihan, grandchildren, brother and sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her daughter Margaret’s house, 3 Friars Close, Lorrha village on Thursday evening from 4:30pm to 7pm. Removal to Our Lady Queen of Ireland Church, Rathcabbin arriving at 8pm.

Funeral mass on Friday morning at 11am. Burial afterwards in Bonoham Cemetery.