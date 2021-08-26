Noel Walsh, Longford and Moycarkey

Garyandrew, Edgeworthstown, Co. Longford and formerly of Graigue, Moycarkey and An Garda Síochána.

Noel died peacefully after a short illness. Predeceased by his father Richard and mother Ellen (nee Wilson).

Noel will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary of 54 years, children Margaret, Declan, Padraic and John, sister Maura (Heardman), daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in peace

Noel’s funeral cortege will leave his residence on Friday morning at 11.40am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Edgeworthstown for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock with burial afterwards in Aughafin Cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations to Longford Hospice, if desired.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://churchtv.ie/edgeworthstown

Given the current circumstances and in accordance with government guidelines and social distancing protocols, and in order to protect everyone dear to Noel and his family, his funeral service will be restricted to 50 people.

The family would like to thank you for your support and co-operation during this sad time.

