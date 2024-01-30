Noel O’Shea, Clonmel

Fairfield’s, Clonmel

29th January 2024, peacefully at Oak Ward University Hospital Waterford. Very deeply regretted by his loving wife Josie, daughter Nicola, brother, sister, nephews nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Noel’s Funeral will arrive at 12.50pm on Friday to S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church for Requiem Mass at 1pm followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to Oak Ward, University Hospital Waterford.