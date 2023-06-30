Noel (Louis) McMahon, Nenagh

Bulfin Cresent, Nenagh and late of McMathúnas Bar, Kenyon Street.

June 30th 2023, peacefully, at home, surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of Breda and loving father of Caroline (Walsh) and Alan. Much loved and sadly missed by his loving family, sister Margaret (O’Neill), son-in-law Danny, daughter-in-law Caroline, his adored grandchildren Kayleigh, Amy, Dean, Alan, Wayne, Chloe, Megan and Charlie and great-grandchildren Mason, Leon and Millie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, great neighbours and many close friends.

Reposing on Sunday at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Monday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 12 noon, followed by burial in Lisboney Lawn Cemetery.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie