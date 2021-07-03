Noel Killeen, Rathcabbin, Roscrea & Galway

Rathcabbin, Roscrea and formally of Meelick, Eyrecourt, Co Galway.

Noel died peacefully on Friday 2nd July in his 75th year, surrounded by his family and in the care of the kind staff at Midlands Regional Hospital, Tullamore.

Predeceased by his sister Fran, sadly missed by his loving wife Josephine (Josie), daughters Jackie, Sandra and Noelle, sons Alan and Conor, sons-in-law Richard, Riccardo and John, daughters-in-law Sorcha and Bonnie, grandchildren Robin, Seán, Luca, Reilly, Paddy, Úna and Lina, brothers Charlie, John and Paul, sisters Mary and Ita, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends and loyal friend Andrei.

Noel will repose at his home on Sunday evening (4th July) for family, with removal from his home to Bonoham Cemetery at 1pm Monday (5th July) for burial.

The family request that current HSE Covid-19 guidelines be respected, and thank you for your co-operation, sympathy and support at this sad time.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to Friends of Tullamore Hospital.

Funeral will be streamed through https://premieravproductions.com/player/.

Farewell Noel, you did it your way.

