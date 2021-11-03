Noel Kenny, Sligo & Nenagh

Noel Kenny

Courthouse Drive, Grange, Co. Sligo and formerly of Knockalton, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, at Sligo University Hospital.

Reposing at The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo on Thursday evening from 6:00pm with a Celebration of his life taking place at 7:30pm.

Funeral cortege will leave the funeral home on Friday at 11:45am to arrive at Shannon Crematorium for cremation service at 3:00pm, for family only.

You can stream Noel’s Celebration of Life on Thursday evening by following this link – https://www.facebook.com/North-West-Community-Broadcasting-101466661979852/

You can stream Noel’s Cremation Service on Friday by following this link – https://shannoncrematorium.com/content/26-live-streaming

House private please.

Family flowers only.

Donations in lieu of flowers to St. Vincent de Paul, care of The Foley and McGowan Funeral Home, Market Yard, Sligo.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence