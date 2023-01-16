Noel Dooley, Shinrone

Cloughmoyle, Shinrone, Birr Co.offaly

Died 15th of Jan 2023 peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Birr community Nursing Unit Birr, in his 90th year.

Reposing on Tuesday in Treacy’s Funeral home Shinrone ( R42 E125 ) from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock.

Private removal on Wednesday to St.Mary’s Church Shinrone ( R42 WT26 ) for Funeral mass at 12 o’clock followed by burial afterwards in the New Cemetery Shinrone.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Birr community Nursing Unit, Birr.

Noel’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Mary Shinrone Facebook page.