Noel Burke, Clonmel

Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel

18th February 2024 peacefully in St Teresa’s Hospital, Clogheen.

Predeceased by his parents William and Joanna.

Sadly missed by his sisters Anne Marie, Bernadette, Ena and Mary, brothers William, David, Michael, John and Richie, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Thursday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Noel’s Funeral will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Friday for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.