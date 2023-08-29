Noel Brett, Clerihan & Dungarvan

Newchapel, Clerihan, Co Tipperary and formerly Crough, Colligan, Dungarvan.

Noel, in his 90th year, passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital on Monday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his brother John he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Rose (nee O’Neill), family Joan (Brady), Ann (Loughman), Pat, Frank and Ger, grandchildren Caileam, Eimear, Aidan, Gavan, Eve, Rachael, Una and Clara, brothers Jim, Bernie, Eddie, sisters Moira, Kathleen, Rita and Bette, sons-in-law Peter and Laurence, daughters-in-law Susan and Emma, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Wednesday from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Thursday to St Ann’s Church, Colligan, Dungarvan (Eircode X35 VN23). Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.00am.

Burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis.

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.