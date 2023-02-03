Nigel Fagan, Clonmel

Western Park, Clonmel.

Nigel passed away peacefully at Waterford University Hospital on Friday morning surrounded by his loving family.

Pre-deceased by his parents Larry and Margaret Fagan and his brother Larry, he will be sadly missed by his loving wife Geraldine, daughter Anne Marie (Slattery), son Shane, brother John, sister Margaret, grandchildren Callum and Ella, son-in-law Aidan, aunts, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condon’s Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Monday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to W.U.H. Palliative Care.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a Anam Dílis

Messages of condolence may be left on the Condon’s Funeral Directors Facebook page.