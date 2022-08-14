Nicholas (Nick) Casey, Fethard

Monroe, Cashel Road, Fethard, Co. Tipperary.

August 14th 2022, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.

Deeply regretted by his wife Myra, his sons Nicholas, Pat and David, grand- daughter Chantelle, grand-son Dominick, brother Willie, sisters in law Kathleen and Betty, relatives and friends.

May He Rest in Peace.

Reposing in McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard, on Monday August 15th from 6pm with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 8pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday, August 16th, at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

House Private Please. Family Flowers only. Donations in lieu to the Irish Cancer Society.

The mass can be viewed on parishchurch.net.