Nessa Hudner, Nenagh and Ballintoher

14 A William Street, Nenagh and formerly of “Glenlee”, Ballintoher.

December 6th 2021, unexpectedly, at home.

Beloved daughter of Martin and Joan Hudner and loving sister of Róisín, Brian, Owen, Darra and Aidan. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, brother-in-law Ivor Delaney, sisters-in-law Rosie Doyle, Mary McDaid and Suzy O’Leary, her nieces and nephews Luke, Laura, Evan, Carys, Finn, Isabel, Síun, Sadhbh and Fiadh, aunts Mary and Eileen, cousins, relatives and loyal friends.

Funeral arrangements later.