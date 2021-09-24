Nellie Stapleton nee Quinn, Killenaule

Late of Henry Laffan Heights & St. Mary’s Road, Killenaule.

23rd September 2021.

Predeceased by her husband David.

Deeply regretted by her sister Joan, niece, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at O’Connell’s Funeral Home Killenaule this Saturday evening from 5.30 to 7.30.

Arriving at St. Mary’s Church Killenaule on Sunday morning for Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial in New Inn Cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/killenaule

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence