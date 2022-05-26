Nellie Gleeson, Ballynonty

Ballynonty, Thurles.

24th May 2022. Suddenly.

Predeceased by her brother Michael and sister Joan.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughter Anne, grandchildren PJ, Helen & Paul their partners Maryann & James, great-grandchild Ciarán, brothers Sean, Willie, Pat, sisters Mary & Peggy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at her residence (E41 R984) this Friday evening from 4 o’clock to 8 o’clock.

Arriving at St’s Patrick & Oliver Church, Glengoole on Saturday morning for Funeral Mass at 11.30 o’clock followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

House private on Saturday morning please.