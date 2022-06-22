Neil (Niall) Keating, Nenagh

Cormac Drive, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, suddenly at The Park Village, Castletroy, Limerick on June 18th, 2022.

Beloved son of Pauline and the Late Anthony. Dearly loved brother of Marian, Caroline, Denis, Louise, Susan, Judith, Barbara and Tony. Sadly missed by his brothers-in-law Richard Hunt, Michael Morgan, John Brett, sister-in-law Hazel Keating, nephews, nieces, cousins, extended Family and Cherished Friends in the Bawnmore Community.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh (E45 K653), from 6pm to 8pm on Wednesday, 22nd June.

Arriving at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh at 11am on Thursday, 23rd June, for Requiem Mass, with Burial afterwards at Lisboney Cemetery, Dublin Road, Nenagh.

Neil’s Requiem Mass can be viewed here:

Donations if desired to: Brothers of Charity, Bawnmore.