Neil Kelly, Templemore

‘Cloone’, Templemore.

Died peacefully at home surrounded by his heartbroken family on 14th December 2023, in his 89th year.

Brother of the late Angela (Butler), Eugene and Jim.

Sadly missed by his wife and best friend of 61 years Gertie, daughter Angela, son-in-law Denis (MacCarthy), adored grandchildren Paul and Niamh, relatives, kind neighbours and many friends.

May Neil Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Friday from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal on Saturday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjacent Sacred Heart Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left on www.ejgrey.com.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to Milford Care Centre, c/o Grey’s Funeral Home.