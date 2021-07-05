Ned Nagle, Edenderry and Thomastown

Jonestown, Edenderry, Offaly and Thomastown, Tipperary.

Peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Pre-deceased by his brothers Martin & Larry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Anna-May. Sadly missed by his children Deirdre, Liam, Linda & Gerard, brothers Paddy, Liam, Michael & Gerard, sisters Josephine, Marie & Brigid, grandchildren Ben, Sophie, Christine & Paddy, son-in-law David, daughters-in-law Helen & Áine, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May Ned Rest In Peace.

Ned will be reposing at his home.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions there will be a family funeral on Tuesday at 1pm in St. Mary’s Church Edenderry followed by burial in St. Mary’s Cemetery. People can line the route from Ned’s Home via Clonmore, Ballybrian, Ballybrittan, Ballyfore to St. Mary’s Church.

You can take part in Ned’s Funeral Mass on the Edenderry Parish Webcam via the following link http://www.edenderryparish.ie/our-parish/webcam/

