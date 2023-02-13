Ned (Edward) Quinn, Nenagh

Ballinwear, Nenagh.

13th February 2023, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family, in the excellent care of the staff of Nenagh General Hospital.

Predeceased by his brothers Mick and Tony, Sisters Jenny, Una and Mary.

Sadly missed by his loving wife Ann, daughters Lillian Lynch, Edel Barrett and Maureen Finlay, sons Andrew, Brendan and Eddie, daughters-in-law Bridget, Liz and Niamh, sons-in-law Cathal Lynch, Mark Barrett and Mark Finlay. Grandchildren Éabha, Maeve, Isabelle, Ria, Caoimhe, Michael, Anna, Emily, Ronan, Grace and Aoibhinn. Brothers-in-law, Sisters-in-law, Nephews, Nieces, relatives and many friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Flannan’s church Ardcroney on Thursday morning at 10.45am for funeral mass at 11am.

Followed by burial in Ardcroney new cemetery.

Family flowers only donations if desired to friends of Nenagh hospital & the heart failure unit.