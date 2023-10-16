Ned (Edward) Crowe, Carrick-on-Suir

20 Oaklands, Carrick-on-Suir, Co Tipperary.

Unexpectedly, on the 12th October 2023 at University Hospital Waterford.

Pre-deceased by his parents Peggy and Tim and his sister Eileen.

Ned will be sadly missed by his loving wife Deirdre, sons David, Niall and Sean, his brother William, sisters Annette and Angela, parents in law Eamonn and Cotty O Donnell, sisters in law Sinead, Grainne and Tiaga, brothers in law Eamonn, Sean and Tom, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at his home (E32VW82) on Monday 16th October from 6-8pm.

Requiem mass on Tuesday 17th October in St Nicholas Church Carrick-on-Suir at 2pm. Burial after in St Mary’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations if desired to the Irish kidney Association.