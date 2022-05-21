Ned Cotter, Cahir

Upper Cahir Abbey, Cahir.

Ned passed away peacefully but unexpectedly.

Predeceased by his wife Eileen and brother Tom.

He will be very sadly missed by his loving family, daughter Mary, son Eddie, son in law Brian, daughter in law Aisling, grandchildren Sarah, Amy, John, Hayden and Jake, brother John, sisters Kathleen, Patricia and Anne, sister in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and many friends.

May He Rest In Peace.

Ned’s funeral cortége will arrive to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Monday for Mass at 2pm Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.