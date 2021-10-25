Nancy O’Shea, Templemore

Roscrea Road, Templemore.

Died peacefully on October 25 in the loving care of the nurses and staff of Patterson’s nursing home Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by brother Teddy, deeply regretted by her sisters Linda and Rose and brothers Sean and Robert, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Wednesday at 12 noon. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left on www.ejgrey.com.

