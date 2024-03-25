Nancy Murphy née Tynan, Nenagh and Inch

Tyone, Nenagh and formerly of Inch.

March 22nd 2024, in her 92nd year, peacefully, in the company of her husband Donal A. and her niece Ann, at Ashlawn House Nursing Home, Carrigatoher, Nenagh, following three years of constant care there.

Sister of the late Peggy Tynan, Sr. Brigid Tynan and Mary Fogarty and infant brother Willie.

Deeply mourned and will be forever remembered by her loving and beloved Donal; her Fogarty (Liverpool) nieces and nephews, Liam, Brendan, Ann, Michael, John, Patrick and Sheelagh; her Costelloe and Harkin and allied cousins in Inch and Drom parishes; her in-law Murphy families; her co-founders of the Ormond Historical, Nenagh District Heritage and Tipperary North Family History Societies, and their staffs; multiple colleagues on North and South Tipperary History; close friends and kind neighbours.

Her remains will arrive at St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, on Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 2pm, followed by burial in Lisbunny (middle) Cemetery.

Nancy’s Mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

No cards or flowers please, but a candle lit and prayer said; a donation if desired to North Tipperary Alzheimer Society.

House private please.