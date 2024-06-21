Nancy Green nee Leahy, Templemore & Athlone

“The Cova”, Ballymahon Road, Athlone, Co. Westmeath & formerly of Clonmore, Templemore.

Sadly missed by her loving husband Eamonn, daughter Carole and son Fran, daughter-in-law Maeve, her six adoring grandchildren, Dara, Niamh, Jack, Caoilinn, Fergal and Maolíosa, brother, sisters, in-laws, nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at Flynn’s Funeral Home, The Strand, Athlone (N37 WY17) on Sunday evening from 4pm until 6pm.

Requiem Mass in Our Lady’s Queen of Peace Church, Coosan on Monday at 12 noon followed by burial afterwards in Coosan Cemetery.

The mass can be viewed on the Coosan Church TV Services.