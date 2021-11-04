Nancy Grace nee Grace, Carrigatoher and Ballinahinch

Ballyhiskey, Carrigatoher, Nenagh and formerly of Cappadine, Ballinahinch.

November 3rd 2021, peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, in the wonderful care of the staff of St. Conlon’s Home, Nenagh.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael, brothers Dermot, John and infant Jeremiah, sisters Sr. Margaret and Mary. Sadly missed by her loving family, daughter Mary B. (Dunne), sons Liam and John, son-in-law Sean, daughters-in-law Kay and Collette, her adored grandchildren, sisters-in-law Bridie Moloney and Teresa Grace, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing on Friday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm until 7pm followed by removal to Ballywilliam Church, arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 12 noon, followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can take part in the ceremony on the church live stream service https://youtube.com/channel/UCeiRofKwA96iCCDSHYYs2dg

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence