Nancy English nee Clancy, Ballyporeen

Ballyporeen

Beloved wife of the late Philip and loving mother of Breda, Liam and Denis.

Sadly missed by her daughter and sons, son-in-law Bernard, daughters-in-law Gretta and Suzanne, grandchildren Simon, Robert, Paul, Philip, Adrian, Olivia, Charlie, Annie and Jeremiah, sisters-in-law Nellie Maher and Alice English, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Ballyporeen parochial hall on Saturday evening from 6.30 to 8pm with removal to the Church of the Assumption, Ballyporeen.

Requiem Mass on Sunday at 11am followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.

No flowers please – donations if desired to South Tipperary Hospice.