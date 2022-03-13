Nancy Carty (née Brereton), Nenagh

Wilton, Ballymackey, Nenagh, Tipperary

Nancy, passed peacefully away in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital, surrounded by her loving family.

Predeceased by her loving parents, James and Annie Brereton, her brothers Billy and Jimmy, and sister Lizzie.

Nancy will be sadly missed by her adoring husband John, her daughters Catherine, Margaret and Rachel and son Stephen, son-in-law Seamus, daughter-in-law Geraldine, her loving Grandchildren Katelin, Erin, Ross, Sean, Darren, Conor, Hannah, Kayda and Sally, her sister Peggy, brothers Paddy and George, all of her nieces and nephews, sisters-in-law, her close friend Nonie, and all of her family and friends.

May Nancys Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing in Kellers Funeral Home in Nenagh, on Tuesday evening from 5-7pm.

Arriving at Ballinree Church for 2pm Funeral Mass on Wednesday. Burial afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery.

Please wear a mask and refrain from hand shaking.

Date of Death: Friday 11th March 2022