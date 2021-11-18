Nancy (Bridget Anne) Hogan nee Kenny, Nenagh and Roscommon

Glenview Knockalton Nenagh & late of Cloneash, Oldtown, Co. Roscommon.

Passed away peacefully (after a short illness) on 17th November 2021 surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff at Nenagh Hospital.

Predeceased by her beloved son Brian, sister Patricia and brother Jarlath.

Loving wife of Michael, much loved mother of Marie, Mark, Leo, Trevor, Raymond and Ciaran. Adored grandmother to Cormac, Laura, Emma, Isabelle, Pearse, Eve, Ruby and Tom. Fondly remembered by her son in law Martin, daughters in law Fiona, Breda, Claire and Meadhbh. Brother Gerry, Michael O’Shea & brother in law Pat. She will be sadly missed by all her nephews, nieces, grandnieces and grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and her many friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace.

Her remains will arrive at St. Marys of the Rosary Church, Nenagh for Requiem Mass this Saturday at 12 o’clock.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Please adhere to current guidelines regarding social distancing, handshaking & wearing of face coverings.

Those who would have liked to have attended but cannot, may view the livestream of her service on nenaghparish.ie or on radio 106.2 Fm.

The family would like for you to understanding at this time.

House private please.