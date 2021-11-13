Nancy Bergin, Roscrea

Villa Marie Nursing Home and late of Derrymore, Roscrea

13th of November 2021, peacefully in the loving and tender care of the Nurses and Staff of Villa Marie.

Predeceased by her parents Andy and Annie, brothers Tom and Dan, sisters Mai and Peg (Maher).

Deeply regretted by her sister-in-law Sadie Bergin, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, very kind Nurses and Staff of Villa Marie, Relatives and Friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday in St. Cronin’s Church Roscrea at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com

